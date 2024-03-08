It’s Almost Time To Spring Forward!

Daylight saving time will begin at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 10th. For most of us in the U.S., that means we will set our clocks ahead one hour before we go to bed on Saturday night.

The idea is that although we lose an hour of sleep, we gain more hours of daylight!

So, to mark the occasion, here’s our playlist of 10 songs with “time” in the title!

#1 “One Moment in Time” – Whitney Houston

#2 “Time After Time” – Cyndi Lauper

#3 “Big Time” – Peter Gabriel

#4 “Baby One More Time” – Britney Spears

#5 “I’ve Had The Time Of My Life” – Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes

#6 “Remember the Time” – Michael Jackson

#7 “Time” – Hootie & The Blowfish

#8 “Feels Like the First Time” – Foreigner

#9 “The Longest Time” – Billy Joel

#10 “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)” – Green Day