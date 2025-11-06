It’s Stranger Things Day! Plus What You Need To Know For Season 5

Fans of the hit Netflix series know that today, November 6, is Stranger Things Day!

It’s the day Will Byers went missing in the first season.

To celebrate Stranger Things Day, Netflix will world premiere the first five minutes of the fifth and final season of “Stranger Things” in Los Angeles today, with a global livestream for fans who can’t be there in person. Netflix will also have merch to buy and they’re planning fan events around the world. For instance, they’re encouraging fans to come together with other nerds for a bike ride around select cities… of course, dressed in your ’80s best! You can see a list of fan events and other fun happenings HERE.

But back to the highly anticipated season five of the show! It will be released in three parts, with Volume 1 debuting on November 26, Volume 2 on December 25, and Volume 3 on December 31. Notice the timing? Right at the three big holidays, so fans theoretically have plenty of time to watch!

If you’re feeling a little fuzzy on what happened in seasons one through four, never fear. There’s a catchup video that will refresh your memory on all the happenings in Hawkins, Indiana… AND in the Upside Down!

We’re also including the official Season Five trailer. The official description reads: “With Hawkins under lockdown, El in hiding and danger lurking at every turn, the entire party unites with a single goal: to hunt and kill Vecna.”

Can the gang actually defeat Vecna for good? Find out when Netflix releases Volume 1 on November 26!