First Look at ‘Michael’ – New Biopic Trailer Released

We’re getting our first look at the first trailer for the highly anticipated film about Michael Jackson!

“Michael” stars Jackson’s nephew, Jaafar Jackson, in the title role. The trailer shows Jackson in the studio recording songs like “Thriller” and “Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin.'”

Here’s the official synopsis: Michael tells the story of Michael Jackson’s life beyond the music, tracing his journey from the discovery of his extraordinary talent as the lead of the Jackson Five, to the visionary artist whose creative ambition fueled a relentless pursuit to become the biggest entertainer in the world. Highlighting both his life off-stage and some of the most iconic performances from his early solo career, the film gives audiences a front-row seat to Michael Jackson as never before. This is where his story begins.

The biopic will hit theaters on April 25, 2026. Check out your first look!