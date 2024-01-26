Justin Timberlake: New Song, Album, Tour & More!

Justin Timberlake is hitting the road again!

He announced his new album, “Everything I Thought It Was,” unveiled his new single, and revealed “The Forget Tomorrow World Tour” starting in April!

He somewhat coyly made the announcement on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” in a hilarious exchange with his TV host pal.

The full list of tour dates is on his website, justintimberlake.com. Fans who don’t want to wait could score tickets to his next free performance at Irving Plaza in New York City on January 31. Fans may register to win tickets by midnight tonight through Ticketmaster. Timberlake performed his first free show earlier this month in his hometown of Memphis.

Timberlake told Fallon he had written 100 songs for his new album, out March 15. The first single released from the album is “Selfish.”

He had another fun moment on “The Tonight Show,” playing a medley of his songs with The Roots on classroom instruments. He’s also scheduled as the musical guest on “Saturday Night Live” this weekend. Here’s hoping he also squeezes in a sketch or two… because the guy is hilarious!