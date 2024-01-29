Britney Apologizes To Justin

Britney Spears just issued an apology and showed her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake some love for his new music!

Spears posted on Instagram (which she has now made private) that “I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book. If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry… I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake’s new song ‘Selfish.’ It is soo good and how come every time I see Justin and Jimmy together I laugh so hard??? Ps ‘Sanctified’ is wow too”

She accompanied the post with a screenshot from Timberlake’s appearance on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” last week.

In her book, “The Woman in Me,” Spears wrote that she became pregnant by Timberlake, and got an abortion at his suggestion. She also accused him of cheating on her several times, among other things.

Spears’ fans have had it out for Timberlake ever since that book’s release. Over the weekend, they trolled Timberlake’s new song “Selfish” by pitting it against Spears’ song of the same name in 2011! Spears’ version of “Selfish” made its way back to the iTunes charts in several countries, including Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and the U.S.

For his part, after Spears’ book was released, Timberlake did issue his own written apology.

“I’ve seen the messages, tags, comments and concerns and I want to respond. I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right. I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed. I also feel compelled to respond, in part, because everyone involved deserves better and most importantly, because this is a larger conversation that I wholeheartedly want to be a part of and grow from.”

The apology to Janet Jackson stems from the furor that erupted following the infamous wardrobe malfunction at the big halftime show in 2004.