Legendary Producer Quincy Jones Has Died

The legendary musician who brought us so many of our favorite songs and albums, Quincy Jones, has died at the age of 91.

His publicist said he died Sunday night at his Los Angeles home, surrounded by his family.

A statement from this family read: “Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones’ passing. And although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him. He is truly one of a kind and we will miss him dearly; we take comfort and immense pride in knowing that the love and joy, that were the essence of his being, was shared with the world through all that he created. Through his music and his boundless love, Quincy Jones’ heart will beat for eternity.”

Many refer to Quincy Jones as a music titan, in fact, Lionel Richie would call him the “master orchestrator.”

He was a songwriter, composer, and producer, whose musical catalog includes some of the most iconic music in American history. As the Associated Press noted, for years, it was unlikely there was a music lover who did not own at least one record with his name on it!

He produced Michael Jackson’s Thriller album, along with Off the Wall and Bad. He oversaw the all-star recording of “We Are the World” in 1985. He composed more than 25 film scores, including “Roots,” “In the Heat of the Night,” and received multiple Oscar nominations for the film “The Color Purple.”

He organized Bill Clinton’s first inaugural celebration. He gave Will Smith his big break in “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” He was also a best-selling author, having penned his 2001 autobiography “Q” in 2001.

In all, Jones has 28 Grammys to his name, two honorary Academy Awards, and an Emmy. He also received Kennedy Center honors for his contributions to American culture.

Jones is survived by his daughters, actress Rashida Jones, Jolie Jones Levine, Rachel Jones, Martina Jones, Kidada Jones, and Kenya Kinski-Jones, and son Quincy Jones III.

Thank you, Quincy Jones, for sharing your immense talent with the world.