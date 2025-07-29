Let’s Take a Moment for Wanya Morris

Even if the name doesn’t ring a bell right away, we’re sure this will!

Boyz II Men shot up the charts in the early ’90s with songs like this one and many others, including “I’ll Make Love To You,” “On Bended Knee,” and “One Sweet Day” with Mariah Carey.

One of the men in the group, Wanyá Jermaine Morris, is celebrating his 52nd birthday today!

Morris grew up in Philadelphia and joined the group when he was just a freshman in high school. They signed with Motown Records in 1991 and their debut album featuring incredible vocal harmonies was a big hit.

The group’s rise to fame is detailed in the book “Boyz II Men: 40th Anniversary Celebration” by John Morrison. He told NPR that “When Boyz II Men came out in 1991, they updated that old-school R&B male vocal group archetype, but they did it for the hip-hop generation.”

There’s no denying the music of Boyz II Men will be forever mixed with our high school memories… from school dances to proms to recreating those dance routines before there was TikTok, they were something special!

The group is on tour right now. In the meantime, let's enjoy four more of their biggest hits while we say once again, HAPPY 52ND BIRTHDAY TO WANYA MORRIS!