Throwback Trivia: The Major Moment for the Spice Girls

The Spice Girls had a very BIG week – 29 years ago THIS week!

They released their debut single, “Wannabe” in the United Kingdom on July 8. It debuted at No. 3 on the UK Singles Chart, and less than three weeks later, it hit No. 1!

“Wannabe” would remain at No. 1 in the UK for seven weeks. It made its way around the world, topping charts in other countries like Belgium, France, and Germany. It was finally released in the United States in January 1997 and debuted at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100. That was the highest-ever debut by a British act at the time. It hit No. 1 five weeks later, and stayed there for four.

“Wannabe” became the best-selling debut single by an all-female group of all time!

What’s up with the Girls 29 years later?

Well, here’s a quick look at what’s new:

It was revealed this week that there was an anime in the works about the Spice Girls and the lost art was just uncovered. You can check it out on X.

.@AnimEigo‘s latest “The Anime Business” reveals art from an unrealized Spice Girls anime by Production IG.https://t.co/ODmFYGfhpe pic.twitter.com/1EfNNfUYcW — Jonathan (@IMissBionix) July 24, 2025

Mel B just got married! She said “I do” to hairstylist Rory McPhee in London on July 5.

just got married! She said “I do” to hairstylist Rory McPhee in London on July 5. Emma Bunton was at the wedding! Days later, she brought one of her sons to Wimbledon.

was at the wedding! Days later, she brought one of her sons to Wimbledon. Geri Haliwell is said to be leading the talks with manager Simon Fuller about a Spice Girls reunion tour next year, marking the 30th anniversary of “Wannabe.”

is said to be leading the talks with manager Simon Fuller about a Spice Girls reunion tour next year, marking the 30th anniversary of “Wannabe.” Victoria Beckham is said to be 90% out for the reunion tour, although she may appear in an ABBA-like hologram. Tabloids have recently pointed to a strained relationship with her son and daughter-in-law.

is said to be 90% out for the reunion tour, although she may appear in an ABBA-like hologram. Tabloids have recently pointed to a strained relationship with her son and daughter-in-law. Mel C was just photographed on a romantic vacation with her boyfriend. She is set to be a judge on Australia’s version of “The Voice.”

There you go – all caught up on The Spice Girls, 29 years after they skyrocketed to fame!