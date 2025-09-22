Lilith Fair Doc Premieres, But Artists Cancel Performances

The new documentary “Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery” premiered in Los Angeles on Sunday, detailing the historic ’90s festival featuring all-female musicians. The premiere lost a little star power, however, when festival founder Sarah McLachlan and Jewel canceled their live performances in an effort to stand up for free speech.

The “Lilith Fair” doc is being distributed by ABC News Studios, whose parent company, Disney, suspended late night TV host Jimmy Kimmel for his comments on Charlie Kirk’s death. The Walt Disney Company just announced that Kimmel would return to the air on Tuesday, September 23.

McLachlan did take the stage and introduced the film, but said she would not be performing. “It’s a gift for all of us to see [this film], but also I’ve grappled with being here tonight and around what to say about the present situation that we are all faced with, the stark contraction to the many advances we’ve made watching the insidious erosion of women’s rights, of trans and queer rights, the muzzling of free speech,” McLachlan said. “I think we’re all fearful for what comes next, and none of us know, but what I do know is that I have to keep pushing forward as an artist, as a woman to find a way through, and though I don’t begin to know what the answer is, I believe we all need to work towards a softening to let in the possibility of a better way, because I see music as a bridge to our shared humanity, to finding common ground. If Lilith taught me anything, it taught me there is a great strength in coming together to lift each other up instead of tearing each other down. So I really hope this documentary inspires everyone to continue to try and create positive change in your communities, to keep lifting each other up, keep championing the causes you believe in with kindness and empathy because ultimately, we’re all in this together.”

The “Lilith Fair” documentary does touch on the festival’s own fight over free speech during some tour stops. Organizers in Houston had partnered with Planned Parenthood to set up a booth and hand out condoms, but faced backlash from conservative groups.

Lilith Fair toured in 1997, ’98, and ’99. Along with McLachlan and Jewel, ’90s favorites like Sheryl Crow, Tracy Chapman, Paula Cole, Shawn Colvin, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Lisa Loeb, and Joan Osbourne also performed.

The documentary is now streaming on Hulu and Disney+.