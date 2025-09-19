A Teddy Ruxpin Movie!

The animated storytelling bear that you fell in love with during the 1980s is coming back!

There’s a live-action Teddy Ruxpin movie in the works at Amazon MGM Studios. It’s far enough along that there are confirmed producers, the script is being worked on, and sources describe it as a “Sonic the Hedgehog meets Elf” kind of film!

The Teddy Ruxpin toy hit store shelves in 1985, and was billed as the world’s first animated talking toy. The teddy bear had a cassette tape in its back and told stories and “conversed” with kids.

Switch on the Teddy Ruxpin and he’d say “Hi, my name is Teddy Ruxpin. Can you and I be friends?”

Teddy Ruxpin was so popular, it expanded into books, games, and even an animated TV show.

Nostalgia over the toy is still running high – we searched eBay and found several listings for Teddy Ruxpin, anywhere from $50 to $300!

Watch these old TV commercials for the ultimate Throwback!