Lionel Richie Says He’s Doing Well

Lionel Richie is doing well – and ready to perform all night long!

That’s his message to fans after falling ill on the first night of his Sing a Song All Night Long Tour, forcing him to postpone two more shows.

Richie posted on Instagram over the holiday weekend, thanking fans for their support and expressing his excitement over the tour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lionel Richie (@lionelrichie)

The 77-year-old Richie experienced a dizzy spell the opening night of the tour with Earth, Wind & Fire in Minnesota on June 24. He then had to postpone shows in Illinois and Ohio, but picked back up in Pittsburgh, Detroit, Toronto, and Montreal. Next up is Boston on July 8.

Glad to hear he’s on the mend! Check the tour dates here!