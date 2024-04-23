Lionel Richie’s Top Ten Love Songs

These days, Lionel Richie is spending a lot of his time mentoring up-and-coming musicians on the TV show “American Idol.” He certainly knows how to build a successful career, because he’s one of the world’s best-selling artists of all time. He is a singer, a songwriter, a performer, a producer, and a TV personality.

His love songs are legendary… we bet you swayed to one or two at your high school prom, didn’t you? Well, we are ranking Richie’s Top Ten Love Songs… so here you go!

#10 My Love

Sing with us now, “My love, just thinking ’bout you baby just blows my mind...” The song was released in 1983 and it was the third single from his debut solo album, “Lionel Richie.”

#9 You Are

This one was also released in 1983 and it was written by Richie and his then-wife, Brenda Harvey-Richie. Fun fact, Richard Marx sang backup vocals on this song!

#8 Penny Lover

This song was released in 1984 from the album “Can’t Slow Down.” It’s a little more upbeat than some of his other love songs, but we’re a sucker for the lyrics. “Tell me baby, could this be true, that I could need someone like, I need you.”

#7 Stuck on You

This song marked Richie’s country music debut – the song peaked at No. 24 on the country chart. It marked a departure from his R&B sound to include a country twinge.

#6 Three Times a Lady

This song was released in 1978 when Richie was still with the Commodores. It was the group’s first No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100.

#5 Lady

We had to include “Lady” in our list because even though Richie didn’t sing it, he did write it for his friend Kenny Rogers. Rogers once said of the song, “The idea was that Lionel would come from R&B and I’d come from country, and we’d meet somewhere in pop.” Meet, they did, indeed!

#4 Hello

“Hello, is it me you’re looking for?” It’s melodic, it’s heart-wrenching, it’s a song full of longing! This song was released in 1984 and hit No. 1.

#3 Truly

This song was Richie’s debut solo single in 1982. It hit No. 1 and also earned Richie a Grammy Award for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance. “And forever, I will be your lover…”

#2 Say You, Say Me

Richie wrote this song for the film “White Nights” starring Gregory Hines and Mikhail Baryshnikov. It hit No. 1 and won the Academy Award for Best Original Song in 1986.

#1 Endless Love

The duet between Richie and Diana Ross climbed the charts in 1981 and stayed at No. 1 for nine weeks. It’s considered the biggest hit for both Richie and Ross, and remains among the top 20 bestselling singles of all time.

Did you love this throwback Top Ten? If you love Lionel, you’ll love the chance to win concert tickets to see him perform live with Earth, Wind & Fire this summer! Check it out here from Throwback Nation Radio!