This Classic ’80s Movie Is Getting A Reboot

The classic comedy franchise “The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!” is headed back to the silver screen – with an all-new cast!

The original “Naked Gun” was released in 1988 and starred Leslie Nielsen as Detective Frank Drebin, a well-intentioned but dim-witted investigator, and Priscilla Presley as his love interest Jane. Drebin tries to uncover a plot to assassinate Queen Elizabeth II, on a visit to the United States. The film was slapstick comedy, filled with one-liners, and was a box office hit. It was followed by two more films in the franchise, “The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear” (1991), and “The Naked Gun 33+1/3: The Final Insult” (1994).

There has been talk of a reboot for years, and now it’s finally happening! The new film will star Liam Neeson as Drebin’s son. Pamela Anderson, of “Baywatch” fame, is also in the cast, and we’re guessing she will likely be the love interest. The film is slated for release on July 18, 2025.

We haven’t heard anything about the plot or other cast members, but we’re already excited to see Neeson in this new comedic role!

Mark your calendars now for July 18, 2025!