Lisa Marie: what’s next.

There are still more questions than answers in the tragic death of Lisa Marie Presley late last week at 54. The singer suffered a cardiac arrest at her home in Calabassas, California, and was unable to be revived by her ex-husband who tended to her aid, or to paramedics once she arrived at the hospital.

While there are no apparent signs of foul play with her death, autopsy results are pending.

Presley leaves behind twin 14-year old daughters with her ex-husband, Michael Lockwood and her 33-year old daughter Riley Keough, along with her mother Priscilla. Her son Benjamin died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in 2020, and friends and family say Lisa Marie never fully recovered from his death. Questions remain over whom will have custody of the 14-year olds, as well as her overall health after an appearance on the Golden Globes red carpet earlier in the week. Billy Bush of “Extra” said she seemed “unsteady,” but “coherent” in a red carpet interview (below).

As we continue to learn more, all of us at Throwback Nation Radio continue to send all of our condolences to Lisa Marie’s family and friends. May the light she shone for so many years be comfort to her family, her friends, her fans, and all of us at this time.