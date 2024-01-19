Madonna Sued: Tardy To Her Own Party!

At least two Madonna fans are furious that the Material Girl started her concerts late. So furious, in fact, that they are suing the pop star and concert organizer Live Nation, claiming false advertising, negligent misrepresentation, and unfair and deceptive trade practices!

TMZ obtained the court documents, filed by Michael Fellows and Jonathan Hadden. They are seeking unspecified damages after Madonna showed up late all three nights of her show at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY in December. The shows were scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m., but didn’t begin until 10:30 p.m.

The plaintiffs said Madonna has a long-documented history of not starting on time.

Indeed, this is not the first time she’s been sued for late starts! It also happened back in 2019 and 2020.

Madonna’s Celebration Tour returns to NYC on January 22 for two shows at Madison Square Garden… so we’ll see if she’s punctual this time!