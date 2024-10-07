Madonna’s Touching Tribute To Her Brother

Madonna is remembering the brother who was always by her side!

The Material Girl’s brother, Christopher Ciccone, died Friday at age 63, after battling cancer. Christopher was two years younger than Madonna, and helped her at the start of her singing career.

The two went to New York City together and he was one of her backup dancers, but at times, was also her art director, show designer, and music video director.

They fell out of touch with one another after he published a tell-all in 2008, “Life With My Sister Madonna.” They later reconciled.

Madonna referenced the good and bad times with her brother in a tribute on Instagram.

Christopher Ciccone leaves behind his husband, British actor Ray Thacker.