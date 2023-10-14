Madonna’s Tour Finally Begins Tonight!

Madonna will kick off her long-awaited “Celebration Tour” today with the first of four shows in London!

She’s celebrating her 40 years of hits, a bit delayed after she was hospitalized in June in the ICU with a severe infection.

New details of the elaborate concerts were just shared by Madonna’s team.

She will be elevated 30 feet off the ground in a floating “time machine” designed to symbolize looking into the past, present, and towards the future.

There’s 4,400 square feet of stage, said to be inspired by the grid of Manhattan with Uptown, Downtown, Midtown, East and West stages. The stage is also said to be circular, with three layers, inspired by the wedding cake of Madonna’s VMA performance.

There will be 24 performers on stage, including Bob The Drag Queen and four of Madonna’s children.

And oh yes, the costumes! Madonna will wear 17 costumes from her “archives,” recreated for the “Celebration Tour.”

Check out the tour dates here!