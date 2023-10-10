98 Degrees Planning New Album

The band 98 Degrees performs in front of a sold-out crowd at the Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati on Friday, December 17, 2021.

Boy band 98 Degrees is hoping fans will cherish their new album!

Nick Lachey, Drew Lachey, Justin Jeffre, and Jeff Timmons are working on a new project featuring a mix of old and new hits!

Nick Lachey told E! News that they’re in the studio right now. “We’re gonna re-record five of our classic hits in kind of the re-record/get-your-masters-back move. And then we’re also gonna have five new songs as well, and a new single coming out at the top of the year,” Lachey said.

The group said they were inspired by none other than Taylor Swift for the idea to re-record some of their biggest hits. “We’ve been talking about doing it for a while. Because, look, I mean obviously there have been opportunities for our songs. And you know, you have these battles with the label,” Timmons said. “So, we thought it’d be natural for us to do this, you know, sort of rerecording of our masters. Taylor Swift sort of brought it to the forefront. The fans have embraced that. And so we’re like, ‘OK, now’s the time to do it.'”

98 Degrees has sold more than 10 million albums worldwide and achieved eight Top 40 singles in the U.S.

Their most popular songs include “I Do (Cherish You),” “Give Me Just One Night (Una Noche)”, “Because of You”, “The Hardest Thing”, and “Thank God I Found You.”

 

Continue Reading
You might also like
Entertainment News

Cher Is Back With a Christmas Album

Entertainment News

Five Life Lessons We Got From “90210”

Entertainment News

“Queen of Christmas” Announces Tour

Entertainment News

’80s Pop Star Wants To Release Music When He’s Dead

More Stories

NKOTB, *NSYNC, & Backstreet Boys All In One!

NBA Star Working On Debut Album

Happy 72nd Birthday to Sting!

Listen To *NSYNC’s New Song!

1 of 93