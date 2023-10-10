98 Degrees Planning New Album

Boy band 98 Degrees is hoping fans will cherish their new album!

Nick Lachey, Drew Lachey, Justin Jeffre, and Jeff Timmons are working on a new project featuring a mix of old and new hits!

Nick Lachey told E! News that they’re in the studio right now. “We’re gonna re-record five of our classic hits in kind of the re-record/get-your-masters-back move. And then we’re also gonna have five new songs as well, and a new single coming out at the top of the year,” Lachey said.

The group said they were inspired by none other than Taylor Swift for the idea to re-record some of their biggest hits. “We’ve been talking about doing it for a while. Because, look, I mean obviously there have been opportunities for our songs. And you know, you have these battles with the label,” Timmons said. “So, we thought it’d be natural for us to do this, you know, sort of rerecording of our masters. Taylor Swift sort of brought it to the forefront. The fans have embraced that. And so we’re like, ‘OK, now’s the time to do it.'”

98 Degrees has sold more than 10 million albums worldwide and achieved eight Top 40 singles in the U.S.

Their most popular songs include “I Do (Cherish You),” “Give Me Just One Night (Una Noche)”, “Because of You”, “The Hardest Thing”, and “Thank God I Found You.”