Mambo No. 5 Almost Ended Stephen King’s Marriage

Stephen King has a new collection of novellas out now.Stephen King pic

Bestselling author Stephen King recently revealed he loves to listen to music while he writes. But it was one song in particular that had King’s wife Tabitha threatening divorce.

King was asked by Rolling Stone if the rumors about his love for “Mambo No. 5” by Lou Bega are true. “Oh yeah. Big time. My wife threatened to divorce me. I played that a lot,” King said.

“I had the dance mix. I loved those extended play things and I played both sides of it. And one of them was just total instrumental. And I played that thing until my wife just said, ‘One more time, and I’m going to f-ing leave you.'”

King was writing “11/22/63” at the time, his 2011 novel about a time traveller who tries to prevent the assassination of John F. Kennedy.

King indeed did stop playing “Mambo No. 5” as he remains happily married to Tabitha King since 1971.

King’s new novel “Holly” is in bookstores now.

 

