McCartney Celebrates His OTHER Band

We all know Paul McCartney is first and foremost, a Beatle!

But his other band, Wings, was pretty successful, too, and brought us songs like “Band on the Run,” “Live and Let Die,” “Silly Love Songs,” and “Listen to What the Man Said.” Wings was formed in 1971 and broke up in 1981, but the songs are timeless and many found a rightful spot in the Throwback Nation Radio era!

We’re pretty excited, then, about two big releases coming up this fall. On November 4, McCartney will release “Wings: The Story of a Band on the Run,” a book featuring the oral history of Wings. It’s described as a landmark account of Paul’s triumphant musical reinvention in the 1970s and the subsequent rise of one of the decade’s most iconic bands. It’s a unique oral history – told by Paul and the people who were there.

Along with Paul, the story of Wings is recounted by an impressive cast: Linda McCartney, Denny Laine, Mary McCartney, Stella McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison, Ringo Starr, George Martin, Sean Ono Lennon, Chrissie Hynde, Dustin Hoffman, Twiggy, and all the members of Wings – Denny Seiwell, Henry McCullough, Jimmy McCulloch, Geoff Britton, Joe English, Steve Holley and Laurence Juber.

The book also features over 150 photographs, memorabilia, and even some of Paul’s diary entries and handwritten lyrics!

Along with the book, on November 7, a music collection titled “Wings” will be released. It’s 32 tracks on 2 CDs or LPs, accompanied by a booklet and introduction from McCartney. The 32 tracks span Wings’ studio albums from 1971 to 1979.

You can pre-order both the book and “Wings: The Definitive Self-Titled Collection” through McCartney’s website HERE.

It’s shaping up to be a very eventful fall for Paul! He’s kicking off his new “Got Back 2025” tour on September 29 and will wrap in late November. Throwback Nation Radio is giving YOU the chance to see Sir Paul in Minneapolis – you can enter and find full details HERE!