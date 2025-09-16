Remembering Robert Redford

Robert Redford, the accomplished actor and director, has died at age 89.

His publicist Cindi Berger provided a statement to CNN: “Robert Redford passed away on September 16, 2025, at his home in Sundance in the mountains of Utah – the place he loved, surrounded by those he loved. He will be missed greatly. The family requests privacy.”

Redford was a Hollywood heartthrob and had the talent to match. He was known for his roles in “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,” “All the President’s Men,” “The Way We Were,” “Indecent Proposal,” “Out of Africa,” “Quiz Show,” “Ordinary People,” “Up Close and Personal,” “Lions for Lambs,” and many others.

He was also an award-winning director of films such as “A River Runs Through It” and “The Legend of Bagger Vance.”

His love of film led him to create the Sundance Institute, a nonprofit supporting independent film. It’s known for the annual Sundance Film Festival.

Redford was also passionate about the environment. He lived in Utah and led efforts to preserve the natural landscape.

Redford last appeared on-screen in March of this year, with a cameo in “Dark Winds.”

Redford is survived by his wife, daughters Shauna and Amy and grandchildren.