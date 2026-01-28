Michael Jackson Biopic Sets Premiere Date

We now know when the highly anticipated Michael Jackson movie is going to hit theaters!

“Michael,” starring the King of Pop’s nephew in the title role, has an international premiere date in Berlin on April 10.

The movie will then hit theaters on April 24.

Jaafar Jackson is the son of Michael’s brother Jermaine, and will make his feature film debut in the biopic. The film also stars Nia Long as Michael’s mother Katherine, Colman Domingo as his father Joe, and Miles Teller as his attorney and manager John Branca.

The official longline of the movie said it will explore his earlier years along through his “relentless pursuit to become the biggest entertainer in the world.”

Check out the official trailer below!