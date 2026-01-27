‘Dirty Dancing’ Sequel Confirmed!

Get ready to have the Time of Your Life… again!

Lionsgate just announced that the sequel to the 1987 hit movie “Dirty Dancing” is a go – and star Jennifer Grey will reprise her role as Frances “Baby” Houseman.

Here’s what we know so far: the movie will begin production later this year. The script is being written by Kim Rosenstock, who also wrote the Hulu series “Dying for Sex.” Producers Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson will take the lead on the movie. Their production company is currently doing “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.” Jacobson has also produced all of the Hunger Games movies.

We don’t know the plot yet or any other stars, except for Grey. She won hearts with her portrayal of Baby, a teenager spending the summer at Kellerman’s resort in the Catskills with her family in the 1960s. She falls in love with dance instructor Johnny Castle, played by the late Patrick Swayze.

Grey released a statement about the sequel: “The role of Baby has held a very deep and meaningful place in my heart, as it has in the hearts of so many fans over the years. I’ve long wondered where we might find Baby years later and what her life might be like, but it’s taken time to assemble the kind of people that I felt could be entrusted to build on the legacy of the original film… and I’m excited to say that It looks like the wait will soon be over!”

If we had to guess, we’d bet the movie will come out in 2027, just in time for the original film’s 40th anniversary!