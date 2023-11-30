Michael Jackson Hits One Billion Again

Here’s more proof Michael Jackson’s music and vision keep standing the test of time: he just hit one billion views of a THIRD music video on YouTube!

His #1 hit “Beat It” just made the milestone, joining “They Don’t Care About Us” and “Billie Jean” in the Billion Views Club.

It’s an impressive feat, considering Jackson died 15 years ago and “Beat It” came out 40 years ago in 1983! The only thing more surprising to us is the fact that “Thriller” is not on the list!

YouTube compiled a list of music videos with more than one billion views about a year ago. At the time, there were 317 music videos that had surpassed one billion.