More Favorite ’80s &’90s Sitcoms are Coming Back

We loved our ’80s and ’90s sitcoms, and now many of our favorite characters and TV families are back in reboots!

“Full House” returned with “Fuller House,” “Will & Grace” was revived in 2017 for a few seasons, “Night Court” just came back with Judge Harry Stone’s daughter now presiding, and “Frasier” is back on Paramount+ and following Dr. Frasier Crane once again.

Now comes word that “Who’s the Boss” may return in 2024!

The original show ran on ABC between 1984 and 1992. Tony Danza starred as Tony Micelli, a retired baseball player and single father of Samantha Micelli, played by Alyssa Milano. He took a job as a housekeeper for Angela Bower, an advertising executive in Connecticut.

We first heard that Sony Pictures Television was developing a revival in 2020. The show is now in development at Amazon Freevee, but the writer’s strike delayed any progress.

Now comes word from the reboot’s co-creator Mike Royce that he’s expecting to hear if it’s a go or no-go after the first of the year.

“I have heard that we’re gonna hear. That’s been the case for a while. I’m assuming after the new year, at this point, we’ll learn the fate of [the revival]. Everything [including the pilot script, second episode script, and show bible] is handed in, so we’re just awaiting a decision,” Royce said recently.

The reboot is said to center on Milano’s character Sam, who now lives in the home from the original series 30 years later. Sony said the new show would “explore generational differences, as well as opposing world views and parenting styles within the dynamic of a model family in 2020.”

Danza would also reprise his role as Tony Micelli. He appeared on “The View’ this week and said he’s hopeful it’s going to happen. “It’s been up in the ether for so long, I’m hoping it happens now! You know, at some point, you’re like ‘Yeah, let’s do it!’ So I’m just waiting to hear like everybody else,” he said.

Milano talked about the reboot about a year ago… see below!