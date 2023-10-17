National Mulligan Day: Songs About Second Chances

Did you know it’s National Mulligan Day? Mulligans are often associated with getting a do-over after a bad shot in golf, but National Mulligan Day is really meant to celebrate the beauty of a second chance. If at first you don’t succeed, try again!

Getting a second chance at romance is the theme of many a love song… so we thought we’d highlight our Top 5 songs about second chances from the ’80s & ’90s!

#1 Stay by Lisa Loeb (1994). The singer is one who’s been left behind and is vowing to do better if they can get a second chance!

#2 Against All Odds by Phil Collins (1984). The lyrics are heartbreaking. “How can you just walk away from me… You’re the only one who really knew me at all… so take a look at me now..”.

#3 Never Gonna Let You Go by Sergio Mendes (1983). This is a classic power pop ’80s ballad filled with regret… “I was as wrong as I could be, to let you get away from me…”

#4 I Will Always Love You by Whitney Houston (1992). This is a classic song about a great love that lives on, even if the lovers are no longer together.

#5 Hold Me Now by Thompson Twins (1983). A man sings of a picture pinned to a wall of a couple in happier times, and sings to her “hold me now, warm my heart…”