New Docuseries “Rewind the 90s”

A new docuseries celebrating the most memorable moments of the 1990s will air on National Geographic next month.

“REWIND THE 90s” will explore news events, pop culture trends, and celebrity scandals that happened during the decade that ushered in the new millennium.

The official news release described the show as revisiting everything from Y2K to Weird Al Yankovic, Tupac to Titanic, and Madonna to the Macarena!

AJ McLean of The Backstreet Boys will appear on the show, along with Melissa Rivers, Julia Stiles, Ice-T and more.

“REWIND THE 90s” will premiere Monday, July 31 at 9/8c on National Geographic with back-to-back episodes, followed by a new episode each week.

National Geographic is available on the streaming service Disney+.