New Kids Have A New Album

NKOTB fans, it’s finally here!

New Kids on the Block just dropped a new single and announced their first new album in 11 years!

The album is titled “Still Kids” and will drop May 17. The first single is “Kids,” AND the new music video just premiered so you can watch and listen below!

Something else to look forward to – the boys will take over “The Kelly Clarkson Show” this Friday, March 8, and perform their new song live!

NKOTB has brought ’80s and ’90s fan favorites together for summer concert tours for a few years now, and they’re doing the same thing on the new album. It will feature collaborations with DJ Jazzy Jeff on the song “Get Down” and Taylor Dayne on “Old School Love.”

Donnie Wahlberg said in a statement that “It’s the most mature album we’ve ever made. Yet it’s the most fun and most comfortable album we’ve ever made… This album, more than any other, is bringing the New Kids and the fans full circle. It’s about hope and possibilities and being ourselves.”

New Kids on the Block has already announced that their Magic Summer 2024 tour will kick off June 14, with special guests Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff.