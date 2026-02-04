New Music, New Show for Def Leppard

It’s been 39 years since Def Leppard released their highly successful fourth album Hysteria, but the group is not done rocking yet!

Def Leppard just opened a new residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. They have a new song, and members told People Magazine that they almost have enough music for two new albums!

“We’ve really got enough material, and we’ll have enough material to take us through to the end of the decade pretty much,” bassist Rick Savage told the outlet.

The band has been together for 49 years and they’ve had plenty of hit songs – “Bringin’ On the Heartbreak,” “Photograph,” “Love Bites,” “Pour Some Sugar On Me,” just to name a few.

Fans will hear all their favorites and more at the new residency show in Vegas. And when we say “new,” we mean new! “We’ve scrapped everything we’ve ever used over the last five or six tours, which was adapted all the way, but we’ve actually got rid of it and came up with a whole new stage show, including set list,” said frontman Joe Elliott to People.

The residency runs through the end of February and you can check dates and tickets HERE.

Fans captured a few moments from the first show last night and shared on YouTube… here’s their new song, “Rejoice!”