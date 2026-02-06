Rick Astley Celebrates 60th Birthday With New Music

Rick Astley
Feb 7, 2017; Miami, FL, USA; Rick Astley performs at the Adrienne Arsht Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

Rick Astley is celebrating a BIG birthday today with a BIG release!

The “Never Gonna Give You Up” singer is turning 60 today. He’s also releasing a new song, “Waiting On You.” Check it out!

Astley will perform that song and other favorite hits on his European tour this spring and summer. The Reflection Tour 2026 will take him to the UK, Ireland, Denmark, Germany, and Spain. No U.S. stops planned – but fans can keep up with Astley on his Facebook page. He posts some fun and humorous videos from time to time – we’ve found ourselves loving his witty and hilarious content!

Check out his page and join us in wishing Rick Astley a very happy birthday!!!

 

