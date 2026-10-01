NKOTB May Have A Merry Ending To Vegas Residency

New Kids on the Block will take the stage tomorrow for their final stretch of shows of their Las Vegas residency.

The Right Stuff has been playing at Dolby Live at Park MGM for more than a year now. They will kick off their final eight performances on Friday, October 2, wrapping up on October 17.

Donnie Wahlberg reflected on the run with The Hollywood Reporter. “I think every New Kids experience can be very emotional. I do think the last run of shows is going to be super emotional. Knowing our fans and what they bring every night into the building, and knowing the guys, It’s not the end of anything, but it’s the closing of a chapter. And I think it was a very meaningful chapter in the book of our shared New Kids and Blockheads experience.”

Wahlberg also teased a big surprise for fans during the final eight shows. “I don’t want to give too much away, but we never tour in the winter. So there’s an album that we never get to perform because it’s a winter album, and we’re going to try to get some of that into the show. And I’m working on some stuff there and a couple more songs and a few little surprises. It’s going to be super emotional for us.” He didn’t come right out and say it, but we think that’s an obvious reference to NKOTB’s 1989 album, Merry, Merry Christmas, which featured songs like “Funky, Funky Xmas.”

If you can’t get to Las Vegas, no worry. Wahlberg said the boys would probably hit the road again for at least one more tour. “We’re grateful that people want to show up and see us in arenas all around the country and hopefully the world,” he said.

Check out the residency show dates and tickets here! And, enjoy this Throwback to NKOTB on “The Arsenio Hall Show!”