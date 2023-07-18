NOW SHOWING: I Wanna Rock: The ’80s Metal Dream

A new three-part docuseries on the rise and fall of ’80s hair bands premieres TODAY on Paramount+.

The docuseries will chronicle the journeys of five individuals during the fiercely competitive realm of ’80s metal. You’ll get the previously unheard stories of bands as they pursued fame and fortune… while experiencing some difficult hardships both personally and within society.

The series will feature the stories of Skid Row, Winger, Twisted Sister, Vixen, and The Scream, and will feature interviews with several musicians and bands of that era, including John Corabi, Janet Gardner, Vicky Hamilton, Dave Sabo, Kip Winger, Jonathan Daniel Horowitz, Taime Downe, Marti Frederiksen, Lonn Friend, John Greenberg, Wayne Isham, Riki Rachtman, Dee Snider, Katherine Turman, and Craig A. Williams.

Break out the AquaNet hairspray, grab that old black leather jacket from the back of your closet, and get ready to rock with “I Wanna Rock: The ’80s Metal Dream” on Paramount+! Check out the trailer below: