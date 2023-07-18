New Britney Spears Music?

Britney Spears may be getting to release new music very soon… as in, TOMORROW!

Black Eyed Peas frontman will.i.am just posted a teaser of a new collaboration with Spears. He wrote “UH OH!!!” in the Twitter caption, tagging Spears. White text flashed over a black background alongside the audio, “You are now NOW rocking with will.i.am and Britney Bitch.” The tweet included the hashtag #MINDyourBUSINESS.

At the end of the short video, the text reads “will.i.am x BRITNEY TOMORROW.”

Spears has teamed up with will.i.am in the past, in 2011 and again in 2013 with the song “Scream & Shout.” Spears also collaborated with Elton John last summer on the song “Hold Me Closer.”

Spears’ new memoir, The Woman In Me, will be released in October.