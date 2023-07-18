New Britney Spears Music?

Britney Spears may be getting to release new music very soon… as in, TOMORROW!
Black Eyed Peas frontman will.i.am just posted a teaser of a new collaboration with Spears. He wrote “UH OH!!!” in the Twitter caption, tagging Spears. White text flashed over a black background alongside the audio, “You are now NOW rocking with will.i.am and Britney Bitch.” The tweet included the hashtag #MINDyourBUSINESS.
At the end of the short video, the text reads “will.i.am x BRITNEY TOMORROW.”
Spears has teamed up with will.i.am in the past, in 2011 and again in 2013 with the song “Scream & Shout.” Spears also collaborated with Elton John last summer on the song “Hold Me Closer.”
Spears’ new memoir, The Woman In Me, will be released in October.
You are now NOW rocking with https://t.co/9h25DLRAUu and @britneyspears…🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥#MINDyourBUSINESS pic.twitter.com/COqeuB2Jf2
— will.i.am (@iamwill) July 17, 2023