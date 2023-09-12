NSYNC Reunion At The VMA’S?

Fans are going wild with speculation that *NSYNC may be reuniting at tonight’s MTV Video Music Awards in New Jersey.

Justin Timberlake, Joey Fatone, and Lance Bass have all been photographed nearby in the Big Apple in the past couple of days. JC Chasez’s manager also shared a picture of him riding in a private jet… destination unknown!

TMZ is reporting that sources with direct knowledge claim the group will be presenting during the show, but TMZ doesn’t know if they will perform.

BUT, the group hasn’t performed together since the 2013 VMA’s, so ten years later would be pretty timely.

As for what they will perform, fans are also speculating they could premiere a new song from the new “Trolls” movie. Timberlake stars in the animated movie, and *NSYNC’s logo has been included in some promotional materials for the movie.

The VMA’s are live on MTV from the Prudential Center tonight at 8/7c.