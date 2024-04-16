Remembering Selena On Her Birthday

Selena Quintanilla
Nov 14, 1994; Corpus Christi, TX, USA; Selena Quintanilla Pérez presented an educational video "Selena Agrees" at Cunningham Middle School on Nov. 14, 1994 in Corpus Christi. Mandatory Credit: George Gongora-USA TODAY NETWORK

It’s been 29 years since Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla’s death at age 23. Today is her birthday – she would have been 53.

Selena was known as the “Queen of Tejano Music” and Billboard placed her third on their list of the “Greatest Latino Artists of All-Time.”

She was a Grammy winner and was breaking into the U.S. pop charts when she was shot and killed by the president of her fan club on March 31, 1995. Yolanda Saldivar was convicted of first degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison – with the possibility of parole after 30 years. She will become eligible in March 2025.

On the anniversary of her death, her husband Chris Perez shared a sweet tribute on Instagram:

Selena’s brother, A.B. Quintanilla, also shared a tribute to her:

Selena’s story was watched by millions when it was made into a major motion picture in 1997, starring Jennifer Lopez. April 16 is now Selena Day in Texas.

 

