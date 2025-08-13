Ring in the New Year with The Backstreet Boys in Vegas

The Backstreet Boys are back, alright, and they’re so in demand, they’re adding more shows to their “Into the Millennium” residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas!

The Boys have consistently sold out their shows, so they’ve just added seven more performances between December 26 and January 3, 2026. One of the shows is on New Year’s Eve, so you could ring in 2026 with Kevin, Nick, Brian, AJ, and Howie!

All shows through Sunday, August 24th are currently sold out. Nearly 350,000 fans will have seen the Boys during the first run of their residency.

Tickets for the newly added dates will first be available via the Backstreet Boys Fan Club Presale beginning Tuesday, Aug. 19, at 9 a.m. The Artist Presale will follow, beginning Wednesday, Aug. 20, at 9 a.m. Fans can sign up for the Artist Presale now until Sunday, Aug. 17, at 7 p.m.

The general on sale begins Friday, Aug. 22, at 9 a.m.

Next up, Kenny Chesney will take the stage at the Sphere, and “The Wizard of Oz” will take fans through an entirely new experience of the film.