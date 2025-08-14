Michael J. Fox Is Going Back To His Past

Michael J. Fox is marking the 40th anniversary of a very big year in his life by writing a book about it!

His memoir, “Future Boy: Back to the Future and My Journey Through the Space-Time Continuum,” will hit bookshelves in October.

The book will examine a special time in Fox’s career. The year was 1985, and Fox was working as Alex P. Keaton by day on the popular TV sitcom “Family Ties.” By night, he was Marty McFly and filming the time-travel adventure movie “Back to the Future.”

The press release for the memoir states: In Future Boy, Fox tells the remarkable story of playing two landmark roles at the same time—a slice of entertainment history that’s never been told. Using new interviews with the cast and crew of both projects, the result is a vividly drawn and eye-opening story of creative achievement by a beloved icon.

The power of the movie “Back to the Future” is definitely being felt by Fox these days. Last weekend, he attended a 40th anniversary screening of the movie in Southampton, New York. He took part in a conversation after with the Southampton Playhouse staff. The theater also had a DeLorean on site for fans to pose with before the screening. 

“Future Boy” is out October 14 and you can pre-order now at this link. 

