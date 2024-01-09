Sinéad O’Connor Cause of Death Revealed

Sinéad O’Connor’s cause of death has been revealed.

The singer died of natural causes, according to a statement by British authorities this morning.

O’Connor was found unresponsive in July 2023 at a home in London. At the time, authorities said her death was not being treated as suspicious, but it could take several weeks to determine a cause of death.

The coroner’s office said this report has now “ceased their involvement in her death.”

O’Connor rose to fame in 1990 with the release of her song “Nothing Compares 2 U.” She went to release 10 albums throughout her career, most recently in 2014 with “I’m Not Bossy, I’m the Boss.”

O’Connor is survived by three children. Her son, Shane, died by suicide last year at age 17.