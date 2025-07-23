Slash is 60 Today!

One of the greatest guitarists of all time is having a very big birthday today!

Saul Hudson, known as Slash, is celebrating turning 60!

He’s best known as the lead guitarist for Guns N’ Roses, the band that brought us songs like “November Rain,” “Sweet Child o’ Mine,” and “Paradise City.”

Here are just a few of the accolades he’s received as a guitarist:

Time Magazine put him #2 on their list of The 10 Greatest Electric-Guitar Players, second only to Jimi Hendrix.

His guitar riff in “Sweet Child o’ Mine” was ranked #1 on Total Guitar’s list of The 100 Greatest Guitar Riffs.

Guitar World said his guitar solo in “November Rain” was #6 on their list of The 100 Greatest Guitar Solos.

Esquire named him Best Guitarist in 2005.

Slash is also a father of two sons, he works with the national nonprofit Little Kids Rock to restore music programs in disadvantaged public schools, and is a champion of environmental programs.

Also, who could forget his memorable performance with Ryan Gosling during the 2024 Academy Awards?

Happy 60th birthday to Slash – here are three of our favorite Guns N’ Roses songs!