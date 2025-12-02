Tiffany Surges Up The Charts as ‘Stranger Things’ Strikes Again!

We’ve known and loved it for close to 40 years, and now a new generation is discovering the magic of Tiffany’s hit song from 1987, “I Think We’re Alone Now!”

The song is featured in the new batch of Season 5 episodes of “Stranger Things” on Netflix. The character Holly Wheeler receives a Tiffany cassette tape and is seen dancing around the house to “I Think We’re Alone Now” while trapped in Vecna’s dream world.

Tiffany herself has taken notice – and celebrated the resurgence of her song on Instagram. She wrote that it recently hit No. 1 on the Shazam music charts!

Tiffany was 15 years old when she recorded the song and it spent two weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

This isn’t the first time an ’80s song has gotten popular because of “Stranger Things.” Kate Bush released “Running Up That Hill” in 1985 and it hit No. 30 on the Hot 100. But in 2022, it was featured in season four of the series and we suddenly heard it everywhere! The song reached No. 3 on the Hot 100, and has had more than a billion streams on Spotify!

The second batch of new episodes of “Stranger Things” will be released on Christmas Day, December 25.