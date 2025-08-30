Teen Queen Pop Stars Reunite

New York, NY, U.S.A -- '80s stars Tiffany (left) and Debbie Gibson (rt) are getting ready to go on their tour "A Journey Through the 80's". They are photographed together at Montana Studios in New York City. Photo by Eileen Blass, USA TODAY staff

Debbie Gibson is celebrating her 55th birthday today – but she’s the one giving out the surprises!

She posted a fun video to Instagram with the other “It” girl of the 1980s. Tiffany!

 

Gibson gave Tiffany a copy of her brand-new memoir, “Eternally Electric.” The video shows the two singers flipping through the book and chatting about the pictures inside.

The press release for the new book said that Gibson was inspired to write by the 35th anniversary of her 1989 album, “Electric Youth.”

“Writing my memoir during this profound second act is a way to celebrate the connection I have to my longtime audience and how we all can pull from our past challenges and lessons to be at our most vital and vibrant and stay eternally electric,” Gibson said in the release.

“Eternally Electric” will be published on September 9 and is currently available for preorder.

Happy 55th birthday to Debbie Gibson!

