Your Throwback Labor Day Playlist

GE Appliances workers on the assembly line at the GE Appliances Park in Louisville, Kentucky Wednesday morning August 13, 2025. Louisville-based GE Appliances announced the company will invest $3 billion over the next five years at facilities and product lines. Around 1,000 jobs will be created.

Happy Labor Day!

For some of us, today is just a day off work, spent with family and friends, soaking up the last bit of summer.

But, Labor Day is a federal holiday meant to recognize the American labor movement and celebrates the social and economic achievements of the American worker.

Here at Throwback Nation Radio, we thought we’d celebrate by naming our top 5 selections for your Labor Day Playlist: songs about work, or with the word “work” somewhere in the title!

Here we go…

  1. Workin’ For a Livin’ by Huey Lewis and The News

  2. Livin’ On A Prayer by Bon Jovi

  3. She Works Hard For the Money by Donna Summer

  4. Working for the Weekend by Loverboy

  5. Manic Monday by the Bangles

From all of us at Throwback Nation Radio, Happy Labor Day!

Continue Reading
You might also like
Entertainment News

Teen Queen Pop Stars Reunite

Music News

Remembering the King of Pop

Entertainment News

Happy 60th Birthday, Shania Twain

Entertainment News

This 1998 Song Is the ‘Song of the Summer?’

More Stories

Ferris & Cameron Together Again

Did You Hear? Jon Bon Jovi’s a Grandpa!

It’s a Dawson’s Creek Reunion!

The Backstreet Boys are Little People!

1 of 223