Your Throwback Labor Day Playlist

Happy Labor Day!

For some of us, today is just a day off work, spent with family and friends, soaking up the last bit of summer.

But, Labor Day is a federal holiday meant to recognize the American labor movement and celebrates the social and economic achievements of the American worker.

Here at Throwback Nation Radio, we thought we’d celebrate by naming our top 5 selections for your Labor Day Playlist: songs about work, or with the word “work” somewhere in the title!

Here we go…

Workin’ For a Livin’ by Huey Lewis and The News Livin’ On A Prayer by Bon Jovi She Works Hard For the Money by Donna Summer Working for the Weekend by Loverboy Manic Monday by the Bangles

From all of us at Throwback Nation Radio, Happy Labor Day!