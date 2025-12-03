The Christmas Song That Changed Everything For A Group Of College Guys

Call it a remix, a mash-up, or the song that changed the lives of some guys from Indiana!

Straight No Chaser has been delighting audiences for nearly 20 years with their unique version of “The 12 Days of Christmas.”

It all started back in 1998, when an Indiana University a cappella group recorded a video of the song. The guys all graduated and went on to do their own things. But in 2006, one of the group’s members, Randy Stine, posted the video on YouTube. By 2007, the video had gone viral, racking up more than 26 million views!

The video also got the attention of Atlantic Records CEO Craig Kallman, who asked the group to reunite and record an album!

So, in 2008, Dan Ponce, Randy Stine, Charlie Mechling, Steve Morgan, Jerome Collins, Dave Roberts, Walter Chase, Mike Itkoff, Mike Luginbill, and Ryan Ahlwardt recorded the Christmas album Holiday Spirits.

The album of course included the “12 Days of Christmas,” which puts a fun spin on the original song by including Hanukkah references and the song “Africa” by Toto!

Today, Straight No Chaser is still making music. They are on their Holiday Road Tour right now and you might be able to catch them in a city near you! Click here for tour schedule and tickets.

Watch the original 1998 video below, and an updated version the guys performed on the current tour!