The B-52’s Are Back

Turns out it wasn’t a final farewell!

The favorite 1980s Throwback Nation band, The B-52’s, has announced some new shows four years after their farewell tour.

The group will play a Las Vegas residency at the Venetian on April 22, 24, and 26. They have also added two shows with the group Devo in the United Kingdom in 2026. Plus, they’re hinting at possibly making a new album!

The B-52’s are known for hits like “Love Shack” and “Roam.” Group members Fred Schneider, Kate Pierson, and Cindy Wilson are all returning for the new shows.

Schneider told one outlet in May that some new B-52’s music could be on the way. “We could do a little bit more B-52s music. I believe that could happen. It makes us all feel better to work, and do something that’s collectively positive. It’s great to be able to do that, and that’s why we’re keeping at it. Will we make another record together? I’m not supposed to say… So I can’t say anything… wink wink!” he said.

Tickets go on sale for the new shows on Friday, December 5 through Ticketmaster. Get more info here!