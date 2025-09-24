The Cool Way Paul McCartney Connects With Fans

Sir Paul McCartney is a Beatle, a musical legend, has a net worth over $1.3 billion, and is about to embark on another wildly successful concert tour.

He’s also 83, a husband, a father, a regular bloke… who seems to really love connecting with people!

He’s found a way to do just that through his website, PaulMcCartney.com. He has a feature called “You Gave Me The Answer.” Fans can write in with whatever question they like, and McCartney will answer it!

Some of the questions are silly, some are profound, but they all give fans a real insight into the man who’s been making beautiful music for over 60 years!

Over the summer, he was asked what albums have soundtracked his life, or taken him back to a specific moment in time?

His answer: “My favourite albums by other people tend to be: Music from Big Pink by The Band, Pet Sounds by the Beach Boys, and Harvest by Neil Young. They are the three classics that I love to listen to, and they all remind me of certain times in my life. When I perform my own songs, the great thing is that they often bring back memories of recording them. That can often entail memories of John and George in the studio – sweet memories!”

Another fan asked how he spends his days off at home with his wife Nancy?

His answer: “We chat and catch up with each other. We eat lunch or dinner. Well, any meal really, as we love cooking. Sometimes we will watch something on TV together, and I always read before bed, usually a biography, while Nancy finishes watching a series. We’re pretty much like any other normal couple!”

One fan even asked what his favorite fragrance is?

His answer: ”

Thank you for asking. I think it’s basil …and something! [Paul checks.] Ok, it’s lime, basil and mandarin – that combo by Jo Malone. And it’s funny, when I read the name ‘Jo Malone’ I always think of this theory of mine, imagining she is Spanish and pronouncing it like ‘Home Alone’. I wonder if that’s how it’s meant to be said?”

There are all sorts of other questions on his website – fans have asked him about supernatural encounters, working with Barbra Streisand, and if he experiences writer’s block! It’s a fun way to learn more about Sir Paul McCartney!

His website also has the list of dates and ticket information for his Got Back Tour 2025, which kicks off September 29 in California. Throwback Nation Radio is also giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to the Minneapolis show – just click here for all the details!