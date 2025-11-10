The Eagles are getting ready to fly out of Sin City – but first, they’ve added four final shows!

The group announced this morning that they’ve added March 20-21 and 27-28 in 2026 to their “Eagles – Live in Concert at Sphere.”

The Eagles have the longest-running residency at the Sphere with 56 shows.

The announcement said the added dates are due to overwhelming demand. Seems fans just can’t “Take It Easy” when it comes to seeing the guys perform live!

Tickets will go on sale Friday, November 21 at Eagles.com. You can also check out travel packages and VIP experiences.

The Eagles first got together in 1971. They are members of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, have six Grammys, and have scored five No. 1 singles. They are one of the world’s best-selling music artists.

Fun fact, did you know the founding members of the Eagles all met as band members for Linda Ronstadt? Glenn Fry, Don Henley, Bernie Leadon, and Randy Meisner all played on her third album before branching out as the Eagles!

The Eagles may have predated Throwback Nation Radio, but their music very much remained in the fabric of the ’80s sound – and beyond!