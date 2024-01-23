The Piano Man Is Still Making Music

Billy Joel is coming out with a new song, his first new song in 17 years!

Joel said “Turn the Lights Back On” will be released on February 1.

Joel hasn’t released any new material since 2007’s “All My Life” and “Christmas in Fallujah.”

He had also ‘retired’ from songwriting. He told Vulture in 2018 that “I couldn’t be as good as I wanted and that was driving me crazy. I was driving my loved ones crazy. I thought, ‘This is ridiculous.’ So I stopped.”

One thing Joel hasn’t stopped doing is performing. He will close his hugely successful, ten-year residency at Madison Square Garden in July. He will also perform several stadium shows with Stevie Nicks and Sting.