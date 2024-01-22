The Future of SNL?

Sep 17, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Lorne Michaels poses with his Emmy award for Outstanding Variety/Sketch Series for 'Saturday Night Live,' in the trophy room during the 69th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY

“Saturday Night Live” has been making us laugh for nearly 50 years. Lorne Michaels created the show and is still the showrunner today at the age of 79!

He was recently asked about his plans for retirement, and he had a very interesting response.

He said there will be a 50th anniversary show in February 2025. “So I will definitely be there for that… and sometime before that, we’ll figure out what we’re going to do,” Michaels told reporters at the recent Emmy Awards.

When he was asked who could replace him, Michaels said, “It could easily be Tina Fey.” He went on to note that “Tina is brilliant and great at everything. She’s a very important person in my life.”

Fey joined “Saturday Night Live” in 1997. She was a writer, then head writer, and cast member, helming the popular segment “Weekend Update.” She left the show in 2006 and created and starred in the sitcom “30 Rock.” Since then, she’s gone on to write, produce, and act in numerous films.

Michaels is obviously a big fan of Fey’s, but he did say she may not be the one to take the reins of “SNL.” He said there were others who could fill the role, too, as “there are a lot of people who are there now who are also, you, know,” he said.

We’ll have to wait and see, but looks like we might have our answer about the future of “SNL” one year from now!

Tina Fey & Amy Poehler
Tina Fey (left) and Amy Poehler were back at the “Weekend Update” desk to present the award for outstanding live variety special during the 75th Emmy Awards.
