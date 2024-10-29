New data has revealed a clear winner when it comes to wedding songs!

Online wedding vendor search tool Breezit went through 2,000 wedding-themed Spotify playlists to come up with the top ten wedding songs of all time.

The number one song is “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” by Whitney Houston! It appeared in 24% of the wedding playlists.

The 1987 hit song appeared 484 times on the 2,000 playlists the company went through.

Raise your hand if you’ve danced to the song at a wedding reception??? We’re betting the answer is yes!

Here’s the full Top Ten list, according to Breezit.

#1 “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” by Whitney Houston

#2 “Dancing Queen” by ABBA

#3 “Yeah!” by Usher

#4 “Mr. Brightside” by The Killers

#5 “September” by Earth, Wind & Fire

#6 “I Gotta Feeling” by Black Eyed Peas

#7 “Marry You” by Bruno Mars

#8 “Crazy in Love” by Beyonce

#9 “Shut Up and Dance” by WALK THE MOON

#10 “Low” by Flo Rida

Arturas Asakavicius, CEO of Breezit, said that “Music plays an incredibly important role in wedding celebrations, and it’s fascinating to see which songs are still hailed as wedding classics, even years after their initial release. Certain songs have become intertwined with the celebration of a wedding, which is why some have have become timeless classics for many couples’ big day.”

To us at Throwback Nation, it’s just another sign that the 80s & 90s are where it’s at!