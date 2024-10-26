The Trashiest TV Talk Show Coming To Netflix

You probably watched it at least once – “The Jerry Springer Show!”

The long-running tabloid talk show ran for 27 seasons from 1991 to 2018. Now, a two-part documentary series about the show is coming to Netflix!

“Jerry Springer: Fights, Camera, Action” will feature first-hand testimony and revelations from show insiders, and will renew questions about who was responsible and how far things should go in the name of entertainment.

“The Jerry Springer Show” became one of the most outrageous television hits of all time, with guests often revealing tough secrets to loved ones. Episodes were titled things like “I Married a Horse,” “Wives and Mistresses Do Battle,” and “I’m Taking Your Man!” The guests usually broke out into fights, screaming at each other, throwing chairs and punches, forcing security guards to break it up!

TV Guide even called it the worst TV show of all time in 2002, which Jerry Springer started announcing at the start of each episode.

Trashy, yes, but there’s no denying the lasting impact the show had on pop culture!

Springer died in 2023 at age 79.

You can watch the new documentary series on Netflix starting January 7, 2025.